While the primary election is now in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to look ahead to the General Election set for Nov. 6. And just like with the primary election, the General Election boasts a few items that are especially important for Fountain Hills voters.

While the mayor and Town Council were recently decided, Fountain Hills residents must now pick its next batch of School Board members and decide on a potential bond package and budget override for Fountain Hills Unified School District.