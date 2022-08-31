While the primary election is now in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to look ahead to the General Election set for Nov. 6. And just like with the primary election, the General Election boasts a few items that are especially important for Fountain Hills voters.
While the mayor and Town Council were recently decided, Fountain Hills residents must now pick its next batch of School Board members and decide on a potential bond package and budget override for Fountain Hills Unified School District.
That might seem like a lot to consider but, like with all local elections, The Times will be doing its part to keep voters informed and give folks everything they need to make an educated decision come Nov. 6.
Since mail-in ballots will be sent out in a little over a month, this week we’re kicking off our Q&A series featuring candidates for the local school board. Three seats are up for grabs, with incumbent Judy Rutkowski running against newcomers Lillian Acker, Jennifer Amstutz-Guerrette, Tara Lamar, Madicyn Reid and Libby Settle. Starting on page 1A of this week’s paper, you’ll find an introduction to each candidate. Our Q&A series is scheduled to run for the next five weeks, with candidates invited to chime in on matters relevant to FHUSD and the community it is a part of.
As for the bond package and override, we’ll have full explainers on those items in the coming weeks. Our goal is to fill in readers on all the relevant information, including what each measure would fund and how much it would cost.
The General Election is just around the corner, so let’s get ready to vote.