The Fountain Festival of Arts and Crafts is taking place in downtown Fountain Hills this weekend, running from Friday, Nov. 13, through Sunday, Nov. 15.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the event, has implemented a number of safety procedures. These include measures we’ve all become familiar with throughout the year, such as mandatory face coverings, heightened security, encouraged social distancing and sanitizer stations positioned throughout the downtown area.
The full COVID-19 Fall Festival Plan can be found at fountainhillschamber.com, and it is recommended anyone planning to attend the upcoming art fair should read it. The document is only five pages long and outlines additional information including a complete rundown of safety procedures, the expected flow of travel along the fair route, as well as the location of restrooms, sanitizer stations, hand wash stations and medics. Anyone attending the event is expected to know and adhere to all safety precautions listed in the plan.