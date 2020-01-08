Not to sound like a broken record, but 2020 is shaping up to be a pretty busy year here in Fountain Hills. Few are more aware of that fact than Mayor Ginny Dickey, which is why The Times is encouraging residents to attend the 2020 State of the Town address planned for Jan. 28. This is a free breakfast session hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, and it runs from 7:30 to 9 a.m. During the event, Mayor Dickey will update visitors on what’s in the works for Fountain Hills throughout 2020 and beyond.
The condition that bears repeating, though, is that anyone who wishes to attend should register for the event in advance. The State of the Town address is limited to 250 guests due to space, and registering is a simple process. Simply head to fountainhillschamber.com, highlight “Events & Programs” at the top of the page, select “Calendar” from the drop-down menu, then click on the listing for “Mayor’s State of the Town Address” on Jan. 28. That’s where you’ll find additional details concerning the event and, off to the right, a button to “Register.” There are options to register for Chamber members and non-members alike.
You can also find additional details about the upcoming State of the Town on page 1A of this week’s paper and, for those unable to attend, The Times will provide coverage following the event. But if you want to a peek at the road ahead directly from the mayor herself, now would be a good time to RSVP.