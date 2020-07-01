With construction set to begin on Monday, July 6, Fountain Hills is about two months away from having a roundabout installed at one of the busiest intersections in the community.
In the meantime, it’s probably best to avoid the area unless absolutely necessary. An explanation of the construction process begins on page 1A of this week’s paper, with an illustration of traffic restrictions provided on page 9A. It’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with these route changes and maybe even hang onto the illustration for the next couple of months, in case you need a refresher.
In short, the intersection at La Montana Drive and Avenue of the Fountains is expected to be completely closed for about 75 days. The closure will allow the project to be completed more quickly but, in the meantime, that means folks will need to plan ahead before traveling to the post office, Town Hall, etc. due to route restrictions.
With a little patience and hopefully a little help from Mother Nature, the roundabout should be ready to roll come mid-September.