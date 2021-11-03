The Planning and Zoning Commission is getting proactive at its Monday, Nov. 8, meeting with a discussion on commercial uses related to detoxification and rehabilitation facilities in Fountain Hills. Full details can be found in our 1A reporting, but it has become clear in recent months that some decisions need to be made on the matter, and it’s probably a good idea to get something on the books sooner rather than later.
These types of facilities have earned something of a controversial status in Fountain Hills, with residents arguing for and against them in front of the P&Z Commission, at Town Council meetings and within the letters to the editor of The Times. If you’re a member of local groups on social media, there’s a good chance these debates have also come across your feed a time or two this past year.
To be clear, P&Z does not plan on making any recommendations to the Town Council at this time. Instead, members simply wish to get the ball rolling, kick some ideas around and determine what provisions the commission would like to consider as an amendment, potentially early in the new year.
If such a facility were to be brought up for consideration in the future, these are the conversations that would need to take place. Rather than wait for that day, P&Z has decided to get the conversation started now, while it can take its time and not tailor the process to any specific project.
Those who wish to hear the discussion for themselves or have their own thoughts included in the conversation should consider attending next Monday’s meeting, set to begin at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall.