It’s expected that a new Town Council would be eager to get to work tackling issues great and small for the betterment of the community. We’re excited to see this new council so eager to do exactly that. However, the first month of 2023 has felt like a few carts getting put in front of the horses, potentially creating new problems in the process.

Residents want to see work done quickly and efficiently, but the former is useless if the latter is not achieved. When it comes to policy changes, that typically takes the form of lots of conversations, the sharing of ideas and hammering out details until folks are comfortable with the end result and a compromise is met.