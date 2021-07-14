Fentanyl overdoses are on the rise in Arizona, with more than 2,000 occurring around the state last year. That’s a twofold increase since 2018, according to a recent presentation by Mike Scharnow, TOFH council member and board member for the local Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition. And that’s despite the fact that pill seizures by law enforcement have jumped by 1,610 percent in that same timeframe.
The Times covered this recent presentation, which you can read all about beginning on page 1A of this week’s issue. Knowledge is a powerful tool, so it is our hope that our readers will come away with a better understanding of what fentanyl is, ways to prevent its abuse and what to do in case of an emergency.
We also included another reminder about the permanent drop box located in Town Hall, where residents can swing by and drop off any unneeded/unwanted pills. Simply disposing of them properly (which means not flushing them down the toilet) is a great way to prevent them from ever winding up in the wrong hands.
Let’s all do our part to stay informed, keep our homes safe and look out for our friends, family and neighbors.