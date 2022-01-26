Spring is typically when activities in Fountain Hills really get hopping, and 2022 is looking no different. Whether you’re into sports, art or anything family-friendly, the next couple of months are positively packed with things to do.
There’s still a bit of a nip in the air, but that likely won’t dampen the fun taking place in and around Fountain Hills starting in February. The Waste Management Phoenix Open and Cactus League Spring Training games (assuming the lockout gets resumed soon) get rolling in the next few weeks, with local attractions like Concours in the Hills (Feb. 12) and the Fountain Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts (Feb. 25-27) set to draw visitors to town from all over the state.
March is even more jam-packed, with Tour d’Artistes, the Memorial Disc Golf Championship and Fountain Hills Fine Art and Wine Festival all scheduled for March 4-6. Those events will be followed by the Mountain to Fountain and Specialized Cactus Cup being hosted out of McDowell Mountain Regional Park, the Irish Fountain Festival, Fountain Hills Day, the Basant Mela Kite Festival, a Movie in the Park event and more, all before the calendar flips over to April.
For those who have been cooped up in recent months, all of these outdoor activities offer plenty of options for those looking to get out, enjoy the fresh air and have some fun.