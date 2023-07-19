In just a couple of weeks, The Fountain Hills Times will look a little different when readers receive it in their mailbox or pick it up at newsstands.
For starters, you’ll see the name has officially changed to Fountain Hills Times Independent. Perhaps even more noticeable, though, will be the change in format. Times Independent will no longer be a broadsheet publication, but will instead come in a 12”x11” format readers should find easier to hold. You can read all about this change in our 1A reporting in this week’s edition but the key takeaway should be this: We’re the same paper.