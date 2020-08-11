Vision Fountain Hills recently launched a new website, complete with a community survey geared toward helping guide town leadership concerning the thoughts and concerns of average residents.
The Times encourages everyone to take a few minutes to take part in this survey, which can be found at visionfh.org. There’s a big “Take the Survey” field on the top right of the page.
For those unfamiliar with Vision Fountain Hills, our 1A coverage offers a bit of background on the group, its past activities and what members hope to achieve through this new website. In short, they aim to be a place where residents can interact, share ideas and offer input concerning the town we all call home.
Through this survey, the Vision crew aims to offer data-based input to help inform entities such as the Town Council concerning the needs, wants and concerns of Fountain Hills residents. Taking part in the survey is just one small way to have your voice heard concerning the future of the town.