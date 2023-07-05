In case you missed the big news last week, The Fountain Hills Times has been acquired by Independent Newsmedia, Inc., USA. And while that does mean there will be some changes in operations and the like, the goal is to make this as smooth a transition as possible for our advertisers and readers. The staff is excited to tackle these new challenges in the coming weeks as team members get their feet under them and become members of the Independent Newsmedia family.
The purpose of this note is to remind everyone that this process will take a little time, so we’re asking everyone to be patient as everything is finalized. You’ll learn about those details simply by continuing to read the paper and, before you know it, Fountain Hills Times Independent will feel as familiar as the hometown paper you folks have been reading for nearly 50 years.