The Golden Eagle Education Foundation is aiming to kick its mentor program back into high gear following decreased activity throughout the pandemic.
Several years ago, the mentor program had around 100 volunteers helping local students on a weekly basis. This school year, the program is operating with a fraction of those members, and organizers are hoping to build interest as Fountain Hills Unified School District closes out the 2022-23 academic year.
We’ve got a full report starting on page 1A of this week’s paper, but the basic message is that any caring adult can really impact the life of a local student simply by donating an hour of their time each week. Mentor program organizers will set up initial training and make sure each mentor has everything they need to be successful. Mostly, students just need an adult to help them with their work or provide additional engagement to improve their academic experience.
Check out the story and, if you have the time, we encourage community members to consider volunteering to join the mentor program. For additional information, visit fhgeef.org/mentoring.