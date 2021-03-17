Over the past year we have talked about a lot of “firsts” for Fountain Hills; first builders, first homes, first businesses, first hotel – all in celebration of the 50 years since the founding of the community.
In another few weeks Fountain Hills will be getting another “first” with the opening of the Fountain Hills Medical Center, the first hospital/emergency room to serve the community.
Let’s acknowledge there are some folks closest to the facility that were not happy with the process in which the medical center came about. Nor are they completely happy now. But looking at the finished product it can generally be considered that the medical center is a plus for the community.
They will open for business on Monday, April 5, to treat emergency patients and the walk-in/primary care clinic will follow soon. In the meantime, the staff at the hospital is inviting the community to get to know them a little better, along with a sneak peek at the facility. Starting Thursday, March 25, residents can visit the hospital for a tour between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The tours will continue daily (except for the weekend) through Thursday, April 1. The tours will take groups of no more than five in keeping with COVID protocols.
Why not gather a few friends and drop by to get a look at the newest “first” for Fountain Hills?