Developers are preparing to break ground on the Fountain Hills Medical Center in the coming weeks, but not before hosting at least one more informational meeting with the community.
Full details of the meeting are reported in this week’s 1A story but, in short, it’s open to the public this evening, Jan. 15, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Fountain Hills Community Center.
Anyone interested in updates on the first phase of development are invited to attend, with the doctors responsible for the project and the site’s architect on hand to share information and field questions from the audience.
Including everything from an emergency room and imaging center to inpatient beds, a pharmacy and more, the Fountain Hills Medical Center looks to offer services residents have always had to leave the community to receive.
The FHMC is a big project for several reasons and, while The Times will provide continuing coverage in the coming weeks, we always encourage our readers with a vested interest in the community to take advantage of meetings like the one being held tonight.