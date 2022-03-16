If the past several weekends have proven anything, it’s that folks are eager to get out and have some fun while the Arizona weather is still mild.
From art and auto shows to disc golf tournaments and this past weekend’s Irish Fest, the community has moved from one activity to the next, drawing visitors from both in and out of town to enjoy everything the community has to offer.
Well, it looks like we’ve got yet another busy weekend coming up with next Saturday, March 26, boasting a packed schedule.
You can read all about the March 26 itinerary on page 2A of this week’s paper, but a quick rundown includes the Chamber of Commerce’s big Fountain Hills Day, the grand re-opening of the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum, an anniversary celebration at the Community Garden and, once evening rolls around, the Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association’s Dark Sky Festival.
Summer is right around the corner, so we encourage everyone to take advantage of these family-friendly outings before those temperatures start inching their way back up.