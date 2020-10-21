There are few events that embody the spirit of community quite like the annual Make a Difference Day. It’s literally a day of neighbors helping neighbors without compensation or special recognition outside of the heartfelt thanks of those the event is designed to support.
This year’s Make a Difference Day is going to be a little different due to COVID-19 safety concerns, but that just means the philanthropic activities will be limited to outdoor projects with social distancing observed and participants encouraged to wear masks. The fall weather has been pretty great recently, so a little fresh air while doing a good deed seems like a solid way to spend a Saturday.
With Make a Difference Day set for this Saturday, Oct. 24, The Times encourages everyone to check out our 1A coverage on the event and, if you are able, sign up to lend a helping hand. Registration can still be carried out at fh.az.gov/madd. Additional safety guidelines are outlined there, and there’s a big red button at the bottom of the page that will whisk you away to the registration form.
Fountain Hills is known for being a small town with a big heart, and Make a Difference Day serves as a great reminder of that fact. To everyone who picks up a rake, washes a window or trims a hedge this coming Saturday, you should be proud of the betterment you are bringing to this town we all call home.