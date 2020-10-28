Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 3, and The Times is taking this final opportunity to remind all of our readers to cast their ballot. Whether you’re mailing it in, dropping it off or planning to vote in person, the important thing is that you exercise your right to have a say in the governance of our town, state and country.
For those who need a refresher on any of the key details, be sure to check out our brief Election Guide on page 13A of this week’s paper. You’ll find all of the key dates and locations for the General Election there, as well as resources to help you get the facts on the various candidates and propositions that make up this year’s ballot. We’ve also been reporting on the various ballot items and local candidates over the past several weeks here in the paper, so be sure to dig through those old issues if you’ve got them handy and are looking for additional details.
After you cast your ballot, there’s nothing left to do but sit back, take a few deep breaths and wait for the tallies to start rolling in. It will likely take a little longer than normal for final results due to varying state laws/deadlines in regard to counting, but here’s hoping we have a clearer picture of the road ahead in the near future.