Today is your last day to get your ballot in the mail for the Sanitary District Board of Directors election. Ballots need to be received and counted by next Tuesday, Nov. 5, so be sure to mark your selections and make a quick trip to the mailbox as soon as possible.
Again, there is only one item on the ballot for Fountain Hills, asking voters to choose three of four possible candidates to fill seats on the Sanitary District Board. These include incumbents Jerry Butler, Michael Maroon and Bob Thomson, as well as challenger Bob Shelstrom.
In case you need a quick recap of who these candidates are, you can find additional voting information and a brief bio of each in this week’s edition of The Times. You can also drop by fhtimes.com and search for “sanitary district election” or “Election Q&A” to find previous articles, letters and our five-part series of questions answered by each candidate.
Given the timing of the election, it is unlikely The Times will have a full report in the Nov. 6 edition of the paper. The plan is to offer results at fhtimes.com as soon as they become available, so be sure to check back there as results start to roll in.