This Sunday, July 4, the community of Fountain Hills will celebrate Independence Day in Fountain Park. As you’ll see in our 1A reporting, the event is set to run from 7 to around 9:30 p.m., complete with food vendors, a musical performance from Rock Lobster and, starting at 9 p.m., a fireworks display.
This is one of the first major community events Fountain Hills has been able to host this past year, so hopefully everyone can get out, be safe and enjoy an evening of fun for the whole family.
As a reminder, personal fireworks are legal in Arizona, but this is also the time of year when accidental fires are the most common. Those of you planning to fire up a few sparklers will find some safety reminders in this week’s issue of The Times, so please give those a look and remember to be very careful during your holiday celebrations.
Finally, you’ll find some holiday closure reminders on page 1A of this week’s issue, as well as the usual holiday deadline changes for our ads, news updates, letters and the like. Be sure to give those a gander, as many businesses are taking Monday off to continue the holiday celebration.