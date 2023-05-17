With the addition of another $10 million contribution included in this year’s Arizona State budget, the fundraising finish line for the International Dark Sky Discovery Center (IDSDC) appears to be within reach.
As you’ll read in our 1A reporting, the fundraising goal for the IDSDC is set at about $25 million, including everything needed to get the impressive facility up and running, with enough included to cover operation costs for the first couple of years. It was announced last week that, for the third time in a row, the state budget includes funding to go toward the facility. But while the previous two years’ worth of contributions from the state amounted to $4 million total, this year’s addition went above and beyond.
Add that to pledges made by other individuals and entities since the IDSDC was first introduced, and the fundraising efforts have skyrocketed to $18.5 million total, or about three-quarters of the full amount needed. Our hope is that, with the ultimate goal now within sight, additional contributors will step forward and help push IDSDC funding to its objective.
As IDSDC President Joe Bill points out, efforts by State Senator and Fountain Hills resident John Kavanagh were instrumental in securing so much support at the state level, and The Times would like to join Bill in thanking Senator Kavanagh for those efforts. He saw and understood the vision of such a unique facility in his hometown and has done tremendous work to help turn that dream into a reality.
Our thanks also go out to everyone who has supported the IDSDC up to this point and those who plan to support it in the future, whether that be in funding, volunteering time at related events or simply spreading the word about the facility and what it can offer both Fountain Hills and the entire Valley.
This project truly aims for the stars and, following this latest round of support, those stars are closer than ever.