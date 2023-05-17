With the addition of another $10 million contribution included in this year’s Arizona State budget, the fundraising finish line for the International Dark Sky Discovery Center (IDSDC) appears to be within reach.

As you’ll read in our 1A reporting, the fundraising goal for the IDSDC is set at about $25 million, including everything needed to get the impressive facility up and running, with enough included to cover operation costs for the first couple of years. It was announced last week that, for the third time in a row, the state budget includes funding to go toward the facility. But while the previous two years’ worth of contributions from the state amounted to $4 million total, this year’s addition went above and beyond.