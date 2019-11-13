For as long as mankind has been on earth the warriors have been singled out for honor. As Americans we have remembered the veterans for their service to the cause of freedom and defending the rights of citizens.
Our American Veterans Day was marked this week on Monday, Nov. 11, to commemorate the end of World War I, “the war to end all wars,” with the armistice which took effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. In Europe the date is still Armistice Day, but here in America we have chosen to single out the soldiers, men and women, who have served and often bear the scars of that service into civilian life causing them difficulty in maintaining a “normal” life.
Those challenges leave many veterans homeless and injured mentally and physically and we as the citizens they have served need to remember and do our part to make their path through life easier by supporting the causes that help them through their difficult times.
To the veterans you know, and see on the street offer a salute and a thank-you.