By all accounts, Gene Metcalfe is not the kind of guy who seeks recognition. However, after 75 years, some long overdue recognition has found him.
As we’ve previously reported, Metcalfe was listed as killed in action during World War II and left for dead by his patrol after parachuting from a C-47 over Groesbeek Heights, the Netherlands, about 45 miles behind the enemy line. He was held prisoner until American troops liberated his POW camp in April 1945. Metcalfe’s harrowing tale was eventually turned into a book, “Left for Dead at Nijmegen,” written by Marcus A. Nannini and published earlier this year.
As it turns out, the 97-year-old Fountain Hills resident was due some hardware for his service, which was finally delivered this past August at a special ceremony hosted by American Legion Post 58. Metcalfe’s honors included, among several others, the Purple Heart for injuries he received during his ill-fated mission.
More recently, Metcalf and members of his family visited a reenactment of his mission in the Netherlands where he also received the nation’s highest military award, the Orange Lanyard of the Military Order of William. You can read all about it in our 1A coverage.
All these years later, the world is changed because of the actions of Metcalfe and his fellow soldiers. Even if he didn’t ask for it, we’re proud to see his contributions fully recognized.