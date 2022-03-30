This past Saturday in Fountain Hills featured a number of events and activities that kept many people on the go for as many as 12 hours of fun and socializing.
A ribbon cutting for the newly renovated L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center more or less kicked things off with a reception to honor the founding group that had the vision and pressed on to create the quality educational facility the local museum represents.
By late morning the Avenue of the Fountains was filled with residents bucking warm temperatures to celebrate the Chamber of Commerce Fountain Hills Day. There was plenty of social interaction and fun things to do and see on the Avenue with exhibits and demonstrations – even a Ferris wheel overlooking Fountain Park.
At the same time, the Fountain Hills Community Garden welcomed visitors for its fifth anniversary celebration featuring music, demonstrations, plant sales and more.
The Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association returned this year for its annual Dark Sky Festival to celebrate the Town of Fountain Hills Dark Sky Community designation. There was plenty to learn about astronomy and the effects of light pollution on humans and wildlife. And opportunities to learn what citizens can do to reduce light pollution.
Also Saturday evening, the Town of Fountain Hills hosted a Movie in the Park at Four Peaks Park for the enjoyment of families wanting to spend the evening out.
While Fountain Hills is generally a place of activity during the late winter and early spring months, this past weekend was a reminder of what a hometown can feel like. Kudos to all who made these events a success.