Next week is homecoming for Fountain Hills High School, a time when Falcons new and old celebrate with spirit days, fun activities, a big dance and athletics ranging from volleyball and football to powderpuff.
You can read a brief rundown of this year’s homecoming events on the Schools page of this week’s paper, but we’d like to encourage everyone to come out and support our local teams in the week ahead. The annual powderpuff football game will be held on the high school field at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21. Volleyball welcomes Wickenburg Thursday evening, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. in the high school gym. On Friday, Sept. 23, the football squad welcomes the Tempe Buffaloes for a 7 p.m. kickoff.