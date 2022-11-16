As our staff learned this past week, COVID and flu season are in full swing, and either of those ailments has the ability to knock you off your feet for a couple of weeks.
That can be unfortunate for a number of reasons, especially if you have other medical conditions to contend with. It also puts a halt to work and social life and, let’s face it, it’s just plain no fun getting sick.
That goes double during the holidays. Thanksgiving is next week and then we’ve got Christmas, Chanukah, New Year’s, etc. hot on its heels. Here in Fountain Hills, we also have a number of fun and festive community events lined up. We noted several of those in last week’s comment including the Turkey Trot, Thanksgiving Day Parade, Stroll in the Glow and many more.
The point is, nobody wants to miss out on making all of those good memories with family, friends and neighbors in the coming weeks, so we encourage everyone to do their part to keep themselves, and those around them, healthy.
Health Grades (healthgrades.com) recently put out a piece on how to avoid getting sick during the holiday season. Along with things like getting your flu and COVID shots, the list is full of helpful tips like remembering to regularly wash your hands, reinforce your immune system with healthy food, exercise and plenty of sleep, cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing, and remember to wipe down commonly used surfaces around the home or office.
We’ve heard all of these pointers before, but sometimes a reminder can go a long way. Here’s hoping everyone can have a safe, and healthy, holiday season.