This is the time of year we here at The Fountain Hills Times like to reflect on the previous 12 months and look forward to the year.
We’ve spent the past two issues looking back, offering a crash course in all the biggest headlines from last year and writing refresher stories tackling some of the most noteworthy topics. The Town, local schools, clubs, churches, businesses and organizations managed to get a lot done in 2022, spurred on by an easing pandemic.
Local parks saw plenty of attention this year and a handful of residential developments finally opened their doors. Fountain Hills Unified School District saw a change in leadership, and 2023 begins with new members on both the School Board and Town Council thanks to recent elections. The Planning and Zoning Commission tackled a couple of controversial topics last year, the weather remained pretty tame and, after a couple of rocky years, it felt like most of the usual community events were back up and running full steam ahead.
There are a lot of question marks on the road ahead, but we look forward to filling in the blanks on a weekly basis as we head into yet another year of bringing the news to the residents of Fountain Hills and the surrounding communities. As always, we’re glad to have you along for the ride.