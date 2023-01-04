This is the time of year we here at The Fountain Hills Times like to reflect on the previous 12 months and look forward to the year.

We’ve spent the past two issues looking back, offering a crash course in all the biggest headlines from last year and writing refresher stories tackling some of the most noteworthy topics. The Town, local schools, clubs, churches, businesses and organizations managed to get a lot done in 2022, spurred on by an easing pandemic.