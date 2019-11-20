Do you know an unsung hero from around town? Perhaps an acquaintance has worked quietly behind the scenes for years to improve Fountain Hills, never looking for recognition but deserving of it all the same. Or maybe you’re familiar with someone who has had a pivotal role in shaping the Verde communities or Fort McDowell.
Now would be a good time to nominate those individuals for possible inclusion in the 2020 roster for the Lower Verde Valley Hall of Fame. Each year, the Hall of Fame recognizes leaders for their contributions to the community. We break down all of the details in this week’s coverage on page 1A, but the short version is that you have until Dec. 31 to submit nominees. There’s a form in this week’s paper on page 1A, or the process can be carried out online at lowerverdevalleyhalloffame.org. Categories include everything from arts and culture to spiritual, government, business and community service.
We encourage everyone to read over the details, consider if they know someone who fits the bill and, if so, make a nomination before the New Year rolls around. Those selected will be honored on March 25.