Not everyone can attend this evening’s Lower Verde Valley Hall of Fame induction ceremony, but there’s still a way to take part in the event virtually while also providing support to the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center.
If you’ll check out our story on page 1A, you’ll find everything you need to know about this year’s Online Verde Art Auction, featuring more than 30 pieces of art ready to go to the highest bidders. Or, you could always just drop by VerdeArt.Givesmart.com and check out the pieces yourself and, if you feel so inclined, cast a bid on something for your home or office.