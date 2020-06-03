Kudos to the Fountain Hills Unified School District and Town of Fountain Hills for figuring out a way to give the graduating class of 2020 a proper sendoff. It’s going to be a bit different from your average graduation ceremony, sure, but at least these young men and women will be able to don their caps and gowns, hear a few words of encouragement and receive their high school diplomas with their classmates and loved ones watching.
As reported on page 1A of this week’s paper, high school graduation will now take place on June 12 on the high school football field. Obviously, some strict guidelines will make sure everyone adheres to restrictions in place due to COVID-19.
To be clear, as of this printing, this event is not open to the public. We encourage community members to respect those guidelines, as refusal to do so could harm the event’s ability to move forward. This year’s graduates have had to make a lot of sacrifices in the midst of the pandemic, so please allow them to enjoy their day with their families.
It’s a moment they’ve all earned, and The Times would like to congratulate them on their achievements.