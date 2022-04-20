We’re just over a month out from Fountain Hills High School’s 2022 graduation commencement ceremony, and those remaining weeks are going to be very busy for members of the senior class.
Graduation is a community event so, even if you don’t have family or friends walking across the stage to collect a diploma, everyone is invited out to Fountain Park on Friday, May 27, at 7:30 p.m. to help this year’s graduates celebrate their big night.
Additional details will be provided in the coming weeks but, for now, planning is also underway for Falcon Fiesta. For those unfamiliar, Falcon Fiesta is an overnight event following graduation where students can play games, win prizes and spend the evening in a safe environment, partying with friends. Organizers will soon be on the lookout for support to pull off this annual event, so keep an eye on these pages if you want to donate something to the prize pool or volunteer some of your time on the big night.
In the meantime, The Times is preparing to send off the class of 2022 in our own way. We’ll have quite a few pages set aside the week of graduation to dedicate to the festivities, but we’d like some help filling those pages with smiling faces. Please send pictures of seniors in their caps and gowns (solo or in a group) to ryan@fhtimes.com. Be sure to identify who is in the photo and we’ll run as many as we can in the May 25 edition.