We always encourage folks to “do the reading.” If there’s something you’re curious about, firsthand knowledge is usually ideal.
With the Town of Fountain Hills General Plan, though, that equates to a 150-page document that might be a little too crunchy for the average citizen to chew through. Thankfully, that won’t be an issue in the coming days.
Following action at the June 2 Town Council meeting, a summary of the General Plan update is nearly complete. That summary has turned a five-course meal into more of a light snack, allowing readers to get the gist of the update in a mere 14 pages.
While you should absolutely feel free to dig into the main course, we think this summary is beneficial because it will allow even more community members to read the highlights for themselves, in a single sitting, without getting bogged down by too many details.
As you will see in our 1A story, the summary will go live as soon as a few final tweaks are made. Keep your eye out for it on the Town’s official website, fh.az.gov, and be sure to give it a read if you want to know more about the big picture plans for Fountain Hills moving ahead.