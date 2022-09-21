It’s election season once again, which means we’re about to roll out additional reporting on what voters can expect on the Nov. 8 ballot.
While our Q&A series with School Board candidates continues on page 5A of this week’s paper, you can find a brief rundown of this year’s ballot starting on page 1A, particularly the elections that most impact the town of Fountain Hills.
A couple of local candidates once again find themselves in the running for House and Senate, while additional statewide races include everything from secretary of state and attorney general on up to governor.
Joining the School Board election on November’s ballot will be two measures put forth by the Fountain Hills Unified School District in the form of a new bonds package and a potential budget override. We’ll have a full breakdown of those items, including what they will cost the average resident and what funds will go toward, in upcoming issues of The Times.
While early ballots go out in just a few weeks, it’s important to make sure everyone is registered before the Oct. 11 deadline. Additional details can be found in our 1A reporting.
In short, the Nov. 8 ballot is going to be packed. We’ll do our part to fill readers in on the details, but we encourage everyone to spend the next month getting to know their candidates, reading up on the various measures and getting ready to cast an educated vote, whether by mail or in person.