Now that school is back in session, it’s nearly time for Fountain Hills High School sports teams to soar back into action.

The fall season kicks off next Friday, Aug. 19, with the football team hosting a home game against the Chino Valley Cougars starting at 7 p.m. As for the volleyball squad, the local ladies are set to hit the road for the first match of the season on Tuesday, Aug. 30. They’ll play against Arizona Leadership Academy – Ironwood at 6 p.m.