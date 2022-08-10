Now that school is back in session, it’s nearly time for Fountain Hills High School sports teams to soar back into action.
The fall season kicks off next Friday, Aug. 19, with the football team hosting a home game against the Chino Valley Cougars starting at 7 p.m. As for the volleyball squad, the local ladies are set to hit the road for the first match of the season on Tuesday, Aug. 30. They’ll play against Arizona Leadership Academy – Ironwood at 6 p.m.
Two days later and the swim season will get underway with a meet on Thursday, Sept. 1. The aquatic Falcons will take on Paradise Honors and BASIS Phoenix at Melrose Paradise Recreation Club beginning at 5 p.m. The cross country team isn’t scheduled to compete until Wednesday, Sept. 14, in a 2 p.m. outing hosted out of Cactus Shadows High School.
Dates and times are subject to change, so keep an eye on fountainhillsfalcons.com for updates. Otherwise, we hope to see the community turn out to support local athletes across the fall season. The Times will run season kick-off stories in the coming weeks, with regular coverage to follow tackling each week’s competition.
Good luck and go Falcons!