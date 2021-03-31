The name of the game this week is “Capital Improvement Plan.” If you haven’t thumbed through the news pages yet, reporter Bob Burns has taken a deep dive into four key areas recently covered by the Town Council at a session planning for the next six years’ worth of projects.
It’s important to remember that very few things are set in stone at this point. As with all major community projects, plans are subject to change depending on everything from council input to timing concerns, additional budget considerations, shifting needs of the community and the like. Something scheduled for the coming year may get pushed back, something expected in a couple years might get moved forward or the details of a project may simply be altered.
This week’s reports are broken down by major categories, with stories dedicated to the Capital Improvement Plan regarding the Community Center, improvements at local parks, continued stormwater drainage projects and those related to local streets and traffic.
These projects will have a major impact on the community in the coming years, backed by council and community input, studies and background work being done by town staff. It’s not exactly a crystal ball but, if you’re curious what Fountain Hills may look like in half a decade, this week’s paper provides a tentative road map.