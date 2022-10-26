If you don’t address a problem, fixing it will never get cheaper. That’s true for a home, vehicle, business and, yes, our local streets.

Our 1A reporting this week includes a pavement management update provided by a citizen committee to the Town Council. You should read the full story to get a proper grasp of the situation but (and this should come as no surprise if you’ve been following this issue for the past decade or so), local streets are deteriorating and we are not putting aside enough money each year to keep up with the growing backlog.