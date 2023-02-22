Thousands of visitors are expected in Fountain Hills this weekend as the Chamber of Commerce plays host to the spring 2023 Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts.
This big event will take up the entire downtown area, with traffic restrictions expected to go into effect sometime Thursday and continue throughout the weekend. All of Avenue of the Fountains, as well as the connecting section of Saguaro Boulevard alongside Fountain Park, will be closed to all traffic for this event. Plan your weekend travels accordingly and remember to be on the lookout for extra vehicles and pedestrians in and around downtown.