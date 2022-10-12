The Town Council finds itself in a unique situation when it comes to considering future fire service options for the community.
Earlier this fall, a report from McGrath Consulting concerning local fire and emergency services found that Fountain Hills is receiving quality service from Rural/Metro, which operates two fire stations here in town. However, McGrath pointed out that, with Fountain Hills soon to be the sole community receiving such service from Rural/Metro, it would be a good idea to get the ball rolling on a contingency plan if, for instance, Rural/Metro is no longer an option.
It’s important to note that, as of this writing, Rural/Metro has not given any public sign that it wishes to end its contract with Fountain Hills, which is set for renewal or expiration in just a couple of years. However, the Council was advised that, if the Town wished (or was forced) to potentially move to an in-house operation, it would require those two years to finalize plans for such a transition.
At its Oct. 4 meeting, the Council voted to direct staff to create a proposal and transition plan to be considered in November. You don’t necessarily want to fix something that isn’t broken, but it’s also a good idea to consider options in case it becomes clear a potential break is on the horizon. As Town Manager Grady Miller noted during the Oct. 4 meeting, this is the kind of matter that can benefit greatly from a proactive approach.