The Town Council finds itself in a unique situation when it comes to considering future fire service options for the community.

Earlier this fall, a report from McGrath Consulting concerning local fire and emergency services found that Fountain Hills is receiving quality service from Rural/Metro, which operates two fire stations here in town. However, McGrath pointed out that, with Fountain Hills soon to be the sole community receiving such service from Rural/Metro, it would be a good idea to get the ball rolling on a contingency plan if, for instance, Rural/Metro is no longer an option.