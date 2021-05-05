The Fountain Hills Medical Center has been in operation for about a month now and it sounds like the latest addition to the community has been a rousing success thus far.
The Times has received a handful of letters to the editor concerning positive experiences at FHMC and, based on the input offered by Dr. Scott Schleifer in our 1A story in this week’s paper, the team has been busier than expected after opening for business. Schleifer notes that FHMC continues to staff up in order to meet the demands of the community, and plans are still in place for future expansions of the facility to offer additional services to local patients.
For those who have so far only driven past Fountain Hills Medical Center on Saguaro Blvd., the team is eager to introduce itself to the community at next week’s ribbon-cutting event. Set to begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, folks are invited to drop by, meet the staff and see what the facility has to offer.