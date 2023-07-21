Heading into our 50th year in print, the staff of The Fountain Hills Times would like to thank all our readers and advertisers for sticking with us for so long. And whether you’re a subscriber or someone who picks up the local paper from time to time, we couldn’t have done this without you.

Next week, the community will be officially introduced to Fountain Hills Times Independent. We’ll have a new look, but the staff will remain the same and the stories will boast the same down-the-middle, local focus everyone has come to expect.