Fountain Hills experienced something of a “nonsoon” these past few months, with an estimated 37 total raindrops falling on the entirety of the town.
Despite the bone-dry rainy season, fall is finally in the air. According to an extended forecast from weather.com, this past Tuesday, Oct. 13, was the last day expected to hit the century mark in the immediate future. Thermometers are expected to steadily sink lower in the coming weeks, arriving in the upper 80s toward the end of October.
There aren’t as many community events scheduled through the fall due to COVID-19 concerns, but we’d encourage everybody to take this opportunity to get out and get some fresh air from time to time. Many of us have been cooped up in our homes since March, venturing out into the world only to go to work or grab groceries. An especially hot Arizona summer meant something as simple as taking a stroll around the block could be difficult, only adding to the sense of cabin fever.
Now that it’s possible to venture out without danger of being immediately cooked medium rare, it’s an ideal time to visit local parks and hiking trails, maybe take the bike out for a ride, have a picnic, read under a tree or give our four-legged friends plenty of time to stretch their legs.
Social distancing and wearing a mask when unable to do so is still important, but Fountain Hills is blessed with plenty of options to shake off that stir-crazy mindset and explore the great outdoors.