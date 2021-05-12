In just a couple of weeks, the sound of “Pomp and Circumstance” will emanate from Fountain Park as members of the graduating class of 2021 march across a stage, one by one, to receive their diplomas. It’s a big, highly anticipated night in the life of any high school student, but that goes double (and maybe triple or quadruple) for this year’s group of graduates.
For members of the class of 2021, the end of their junior year was completely uprooted as the pandemic took hold, putting an end to in-person classes, athletics and end-of-year festivities like prom. Those hardships continued into their senior year, with schools constantly having to adapt to all of the shifting regulations and requirements inside the classroom and beyond. Fountain Hills High School did a good job of rolling with the punches and continuing to make as many opportunities as possible for students this year, but nobody would claim this was a “perfectly normal” final year of high school for the soon-to-be grads.
Thankfully, more normalcy has returned as the country gets a better hold on the COVID-19 virus, the result being that the class of 2021 will be able to have a traditional send-off before heading off to college, trade school, new careers, etc.
Graduation will take place in Fountain Park on Friday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. Additional details will be provided in the coming weeks but, for now, planning is also underway for Falcon Fiesta. For those unfamiliar, Falcon Fiesta is an overnight event following graduation where students can play games, win prizes and spend the evening in a safe environment, partying with friends. And if anyone is deserving of a party, it’s the class of 2021.
Falcons Fiesta organizers are in need of volunteers to run events and casino-style games to help keep the teens entertained, as well as donations for the prizes they will be taking home that night. The Times encourages any local residents, businesses, clubs, organizations and the like to consider chipping in to help send off the class of 2021 in style. For additional details, see the related story on page 12A.