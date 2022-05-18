As another year of Fountain Hills High School athletics draws to a close, The Times would like to congratulate all of our student athletes and coaches on another successful year.
We know that things aren’t “back to normal” quite yet, but that didn’t stop our community’s young men and women from giving it their all, across three seasons of competition.
We know how important athletics are for local youth, supporting physical, mental and social growth. For some, it’s also just a nice way to stay busy in the afternoons. Either way, the pandemic threw a lot of roadblocks between kids and sports these past couple of years, but the Falcons have held strong, rolled with the punches and given local fans plenty to cheer about.
With a little luck, cancelled practices, games and even seasons are officially a thing of the past, so we’re hopeful more kids will be willing to get back in the swing of things once the fall season rolls around.
As for those of you who kept competing through these turbulent times, we hope your seasons of play were as fun for you to take part in as they were for use to write and read about here in the local newspaper.
Go Falcons!