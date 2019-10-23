The Chamber Expo will be held in the Community Center this afternoon, with 55 local businesses, clubs and organizations on hand to meet visitors and share information.
This annual event is a great way for residents new and old to learn more about their community, from the various services available in town to the plethora of volunteer organizations and clubs dedicated to special interests.
In the lobby and ballroom of the Community Center will be the expected assortment of booths featuring restaurants with samples on offer, club members eager to talk about their activities, local businesses ready to meet potential customers and more.
Whether you’re looking for a way to give back to the community, searching for like-minded enthusiasts or just looking for the right business to undertake a home improvement project, Fountain Hills residents should have plenty of reasons to drop by the Chamber of Commerce Community Expo today from 3 to 6 p.m. For a list of all of the participants planning to set up booths, check out this week’s coverage on page 1A.