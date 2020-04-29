Based on reports we’ve seen from the Town, MCSO, community members and across social media, it appears the COVID-19 “stay at home” order is starting to take its toll on Fountain Hills.
As cliché as it may sound, the motto that has grown out of the coronavirus epidemic rings true: We’re all in this together. That means that, under these extraordinary circumstances, we all need to continue to do our part to follow evolving safety guidelines. That may be easier said than done, but it’s still achievable. And just like everyone should be wearing a facemask when out and about, it’s important to remember that these measures are just as much about keeping you safe as they are about the safety of the people around you.
Nobody with an office job wants to be home right now, wondering if they’ll make next month’s rent. Nobody wants to see a business fail and nobody wants to see a community grind to a halt. Nobody wants to see their neighbor get sick, especially if that sickness could have been avoided.
It’s as simple as this: We have to put aside the “self” for a moment and remember that these safety measures are in place with the “whole” in mind. These measures are recommended by medical professionals and are being organized at the national, state, county and community level.
While we may not agree with the executive orders in part or even in full, they still apply to all of us. More importantly, they apply “for” all of us; they’re only in place because they have been deemed the safety measures necessary to minimize the damage of a pandemic the likes of which none of us living today have experienced before.
Governor Doug Ducey is expected to update measures for Arizona sometime this week and, by the time you’re reading this, that may have already happened. The Times will report on those potential updates at fhtimes.com as soon as they become available. We hope that Fountain Hills residents will read them and, for all of our sakes, follow them.