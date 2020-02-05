It’s always nice to see unique ideas given an opportunity to flourish in Fountain Hills, and the local EVIT campus seems to be full of them.
It all started a several years back, when the East Valley Institute of Technology decided to open a satellite campus within the community. EVIT and the Fountain Hills Unified School District have been partners for many years, with local students attending EVIT classes while they’re still in high school, learning everything from automotive technologies and cosmetology to aviation, culinary arts, nursing and more.
When EVIT was looking to branch out, FHUSD had a perfect location for the school to settle into with plenty of room to grow, the former Four Peaks Elementary School campus. The EVIT Fountain Hills branch now offers classes in areas such as 3D animation, business, coding and mobile app design, graphic design, nursing and photography, to name a few.
Even with those classes, the campus has a lot of room to grow into, so organizers at the local EVIT branch got to working with the business community to keep the positive momentum going. The campus is now home to several local businesses including Hob Nob Catering, the charitable Bobs’ Free Bikes and the watch manufacturing facility, Fine Timepiece Solution.
The campus continues to evolve, with the grand opening of the EVIT business accelerator and co-working space hosting its grand opening last week. This is yet another collaboration, with the local campus working closely with the Town of Fountain Hills and JumpStartBiz/Arizona Business Advisors.
The site is perfect for folks who want to start branching out with their own small business, or for those who want to have access to amenities like a conference room and business address. It’s also a good fit for those who simply want to move the home office into a work environment where they can meet other business owners, bounce ideas off of each other and the like.
You can read all about this latest venture in our 1A coverage or drop by the campus to see everything firsthand. EVIT’s Fountain Hills branch is located at 17300 E. Calaveras Ave. and more information can be found at evitba.com.