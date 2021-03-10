With weekly new case totals shrinking and vaccinations rolling out across the country, Fountain Hills is beginning its emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s not to say we’re out of the woods just yet but, for the first time in a year, it feels like things are moving in a positive direction.
Locally, that forward momentum has taken the form of a slow but steady return to normal. It was decided last week that Town Council meetings will once again be open to the public, for instance, and the Community Center is reopening for some events, such as Bingo and club gatherings.
The Eggstravaganza is returning this year, though with modifications, and the art fair that usually takes place in February was only delayed a couple of months to April. Just last week, a major disc golf tournament was hosted out of Fountain Park. In the world of school sports, the Arizona Interscholastic Association has ruled that more spectators are allowed to attend events and athletes no longer need to wear a mask while actively competing.
These are just a few examples of the pandemic rollbacks taking place around the community, but we feel it is important to stress that this process is a dial, not a switch. Everything mentioned above still has some degree of precaution being taken, which you can read about in their individual stories spread across this issue of The Times. At Town Council meetings, for instance, there’s still a limit on how many people are allowed in council chambers due to social distancing requirements, and those in attendance are still required to wear a mask. And no matter what you’re doing, everyone is still encouraged to continue washing their hands more regularly and avoid touching their face.
The COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over, but it feels like an end might actually be in sight. We encourage everyone to get out and enjoy the Fountain Hills community and its growing list of activities, but please remember to keep following safety guidelines until the day we can finally put this mess in the rearview mirror.