Since we’re already off to the races with the August election, it feels like a good time to remind folks about how/when The Times plans to offer coverage in the coming months.
First, to get everyone up to speed, candidates were given a story when they threw their hats into the ring, some dating back to last fall. Once petitions were filed and the field was set, we ran a story in the April 6 paper introducing the two candidates for mayor and four for Town Council.
Now we’ve got a little bit of a waiting game where reporting is concerned, but that time is already being filled by folks offering their two cents in the forms of letters to the editor.
In the weeks leading up to the election, The Times will run a series of questions and responses from each candidate. In an effort to keep things as fair as possible, candidates will be given the same questions, word limits and deadlines. Much like with the April 6 story, the first entry in the Q&A series will be alphabetical. Since there are only two mayoral candidates, they will simply rotate each week for the first position in responses. As for the four Council candidates, the person whose response runs last on a given week will run first the following week.
Outside of that, The Times plans on covering any noteworthy debates/forums put on by local groups.
From there, it’s in the hands of the voters. We’ll give you as many details about each candidate as we can, then it’s up to you to cast your vote.