Registered voters have a little under a week to get their ballots back in the mail. The good news is that, with only a couple of items to consider, that shouldn’t be a difficult deadline to make.
This year’s election is an all-mail affair, though there are options available for those who prefer to do things the old-fashioned way. You should have received your ballot in the mail earlier this month, and the Maricopa County Recorder and Elections Office has stated that the final day to return them via the mail is next Tuesday, Oct. 26.
If, however, you did not receive a ballot, would prefer to drop it off in person or simply enjoy standing at small cubicles, then you’ll want to drop by the Fountain Hills Unified School District Learning Center in the coming weeks. The building will be open during normal business hours from Oct. 25 until Nov. 1 (7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and for extended hours on Election Day, Nov. 2 (5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.). Additional details can be found in our reporting starting on page 1A of this week’s paper.
For those who still aren’t sure what this year’s election is about, that 1A story also has a quick breakdown of the two measures up for consideration. In short, FHUSD is asking for passage of two budget overrides, both a potential continuation of overrides already in place. Check out the story for additional details on what those overrides provide, how much they typically cost Fountain Hills residents and what their passage/failure means for the local school district.