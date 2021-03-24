Last year, one of the first events to be axed due to the COVID-19 pandemic was the annual Eggstravaganza. This event usually features hundreds of children scurrying onto the fields at Golden Eagle Park to claim thousands of eggs. If you’ve ever seen piranha in a feeding frenzy, you’ve got an idea of what this event looks like. All of those colorful eggs are scooped up from the grass in about 15 seconds, and that’s not an exaggeration.
In years past, this event was accompanied by all sorts of ancillary activities including food, crafts, bounce houses and the like. For local youth, as well as those who come from out of town, it’s likely one of the major highlights of the year.
While the world isn’t quite ready for events boasting hundreds of kids and their families in close proximity, we’re happy to see local organizers and sponsors partnering with the Town to bring back this fantastic event, though in a modified format.
For full details on this year’s Eggstravaganza scheduled for Saturday, March 27, at Four Peaks Park, please check out the story on page 1A of this week’s paper. Most of the fringe activities and the actual egg hunt will be missing, but kids who are registered will still go home with a basketful of goodies and an opportunity to take a photo with Hoppy Bunny.
For kids who have had to spend the past year uncertain about everything from schools and sports to simply spending time with their friends, it should serve as a nice reminder that there’s still fun to be had and, if trends continue in the coming months, plenty more is on the way.