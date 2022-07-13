As the new fiscal year kicks off, economics and business retention are taking center stage for the Town of Fountain Hills and Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce. We’ve got a pair of stories running on page 1A of this week’s paper that shed some light on how things are looking this summer, as well as a glimpse of what to expect in the months ahead.
The first story is a Q&A with Town Economic Development Director Amanda Jacobs. Jacobs weighs in on everything from the community’s recovery from the pandemic to drawing new businesses to the area, housing prices and beyond.
In a similar vein, you’ll find another story about the Business Retention and Expansion Program recently unveiled by the Town and Chamber. They’re taking a three-pronged approach to strengthening business and the economy in Fountain Hills, and you can read about those plans in this week’s edition of The Times.
With so many folks focused on growing Fountain Hills’ future, we’ll be interested to follow the work of Jacobs and this new business program as plans become reality.